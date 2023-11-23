Al Asmakh Mall Announces 24Hours Shopping For Amazing Weekend Offer In All Mall Stores

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Asmakh Mall at Al Sadd will be open for 24 hours starting from 10 am on Thursday 23rd November to 10 am on Friday 24th November for customers to enjoy endless shopping especially during the Amazing weekend sale in the mall.

All the brands in the mall will be on amazing offers only for 3 days 23rd to 25th November.

Centrepoint, Max and Shoexpress will be offer Flat 40% off only for 3 days. Home Centre is offering upto 50% off on a wide range of furniture and household products.



MENAFN23112023000067011011ID1107478835