20 Palestinians Holding Qatar Residency Evacuated From Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar managed to evacuate 20 Palestinian brethren, holders of Qatari residency, from the Gaza Strip through Arish city using a Qatari armed forces aircraft in coordination with the fraternal Arab Republic of Egypt. HE Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater welcomed the group yesterday upon their arrival in Doha. This comes within the framework of Qatar's efforts in the Gaza Strip to protect the civilians and provide them with needed support, while efforts continue to evacuate holders of Qatari residency stranded in the Gaza Strip. (QNA)
MENAFN23112023000067011011ID1107478834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.