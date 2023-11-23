20 Palestinians Holding Qatar Residency Evacuated From Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar managed to evacuate 20 Palestinian brethren, holders of Qatari residency, from the Gaza Strip through Arish city using a Qatari armed forces aircraft in coordination with the fraternal Arab Republic of Egypt. HE Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater welcomed the group yesterday upon their arrival in Doha. This comes within the framework of Qatar's efforts in the Gaza Strip to protect the civilians and provide them with needed support, while efforts continue to evacuate holders of Qatari residency stranded in the Gaza Strip. (QNA)

