Sustainable Apparel Coalition Launches New Website

(MENAFN- 3BL) The SAC has redesigned its website to significantly enhance the user experience of visitors, better reflect the revised strategic plan, and amplify member success stories. Through a series of user-testing sessions, the organization sourced input from a diverse array of SAC members, including manufacturers, brands and retailers, service providers, and key affiliates. The collected feedback was carefully processed and incorporated into the designs, creating a modern and user-friendly experience while enhancing ease of information access.

The SAC also considered other important factors within the design, such as:



Carbon-efficiency

Search engine optimization

Accessibility standards AI integrations for improved user experience

From a user experience standpoint, events, trainings, webinars, and educational resources are made even more accessible so users can feel confident in having everything they need -all in one place - for executing their sustainability strategies. Key user enhancements also include simplified site navigation menus, enhanced imagery, resourceful backlinks, and more.

At a broader view, the website's redesign reflects the SAC's continued ambitions to evolve, as designated in its“Evolution for Impact” revised strategy. This guiding strategy includes three pillars: combat climate change, promote decent work for all, and work towards a nature-positive future.

For more information regarding the updates, please contact the SAC.