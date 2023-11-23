Black Friday Sale 2023: From Vijay Sales To Croma, Best Deals And Offers From Indian Retailers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Black Friday, renowned as the inaugural holiday sale for US residents, has gained global popularity, extending its reach to markets like India. In India, customers can access Black Friday deals and offers from international companies, with some local brands also hosting their own sales. If you are anticipating this event, here is a glimpse of what is on offer in India to a report by Money Control, here are some of the popular retailers offering great deals and offers on footwear, clothing and gadgets like laptops, smartphones, smartwatches SalesThe sale is set to commence on November 24 and will run through November 27, including Cyber Monday. It will offer attractive discounts on a wide range of products, including Mobiles, Smartwatches, Home Appliances, Laptops, Music gadgets, kitchen appliances, Cooking Essentials, and more, Apple enthusiasts have the opportunity to acquire the latest iPhone 15, starting at just ₹72,990, with an instant discount of ₹5,000 available through HDFC Bank Cards and other exchange offers. Additionally, there is a 7.5 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 7,500, for HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs. 20,000. ICICI Bank Cardholders can enjoy a 7.5 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 3000, on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions exceeding ₹20000, or a five percent instant discount, up to Rs.1500, on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above ₹20000's Black Friday sale commences on November 24 and extends until November 26. The retail giant is providing discounted rates on gadgets and electronics, with phone brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, and Realme included in the sale US is presenting its most substantial Black Friday deals on a variety of products, including gadgets like tablets, speakers, watches, phones, laptops, and many other products is providing discounts ranging from 50 to 90 percent on a variety of products, including clothing, accessories, footwear, and eyewear. The sale runs from November 24 to 27. Additionally, Ajio Luxe is presenting up to a 50 percent discount on renowned global brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Stella McCartney, among others.H&MInterestingly, H&M is also extending a 20 percent discount on all products for its member customers, applicable for both online and offline purchases. This offer is valid until midnight on November 23 clothing brand, Zara is providing discounts of up to 40 percent on selected items. The sale starts at 9 pm on November 23 on the Zara app and at 10 pm on the brand's website. In-store sales will commence on Friday, November 24 has named its sale the \"Pink Friday Sale,\" featuring discounts of up to 50 percent on over 2,100 brands. The sale will be active starting November 23 at 4 pm.



MENAFN23112023007365015876ID1107478819