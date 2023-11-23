Finland, India Discuss Hydrogen Electrolyzer Production In India

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: India and Finland have discussed manufacturing of green hydrogen electrolyzers in India, said Finnish minister for international trade Ville Tavio in an interview with Mint, amid Indian hopes to develop itself as a green hydrogen hub. The matter came up during Tavio's meeting with power minister R.K. Singh.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.