-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

After Green Nod, Transshipment Hub In Nicobar Wins In-Principle Approval


11/23/2023 2:02:07 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The finance ministry has given its in-principle approval to plans to build international container transshipment terminal in Great Nicobar following environmental clearance for the marque, ₹43,700-crore project, two officials privy to the development said.

MENAFN23112023007365015876ID1107478809

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search