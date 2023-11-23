After Green Nod, Transshipment Hub In Nicobar Wins In-Principle Approval

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The finance ministry has given its in-principle approval to plans to build international container transshipment terminal in Great Nicobar following environmental clearance for the marque, ₹43,700-crore project, two officials privy to the development said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.