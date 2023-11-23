Govt May Go For PLI-Like Scheme For Heavy Earth Movers

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government may consider introducing a production linked incentive (PLI)-like scheme for heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM) and underground mining equipment. A high-level committee has recommended a five-year incentive scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of this equipment which is largely being imported.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.