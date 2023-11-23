-->


Govt May Go For PLI-Like Scheme For Heavy Earth Movers


11/23/2023 2:02:07 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government may consider introducing a production linked incentive (PLI)-like scheme for heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM) and underground mining equipment. A high-level committee has recommended a five-year incentive scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of this equipment which is largely being imported.

