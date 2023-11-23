From Mizoram To Delhi Here's A List Of States Restricting Use Of Firecrackers During Christmas, New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Various state governments across India issued directives regarding permissible firecrackers and allowance window to burst them on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

These directives are in accordance with the latest Supreme Court order that rejected a petition put forward by the Firecracker Manufacturers Association to include Barium compound in Green crackers. These states include Mizoram, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and West Bengal. Most states have imposed a blanket ban while others allowing bursting of green crackers within a short window in view of worsening air pollution situation

Mizoram

Mizoram government will impose a blanket ban on firecrackers during Christmas and New Year celebrations. On November 21, during a meeting of senior officials and leaders of several organisations, convened by state chief secretary Renu Sharma, it was decided that to ensure a pollution-free atmosphere, an appeal would be made to not to use or sell firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials

Delhi

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on October 9 notified a blanket ban on firecrackers across the national capital till January 1, 2024. The ban includes the manufacturing, storage, bursting and sale of all types of crackers, including green crackers

Haryana

Gurugram district administration on September 28 issued an order imposing a ban on production, sale and storage of all types of firecrackers. The order came into effect on November 1 and will conclude on January 31. This order excludes green firecrackers, which will be allowed for a limited time during New Year's Eve and Christmas. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, the window for bursting firecrackers will stay open from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am

Punjab

Ludhiana district administration issued directions with respect to use of fire-crackers on Christmas and New Year eve. The time would be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. Use of fire-crackers in silence zones, including 100-meter radius of hospitals, educational institutions, courts and religious places, is banned

West Bengal

West Bengal government decided to sell only green crackers with QR codes. QR codes have been put in place to identify crackers that are green, crackers that are not labelled are illegal or are banned. As per government directions green firecrackers can be used within a specified time frame. The window to burst green crackers on Christmas and New Year's Eve will be open for 35 minutes, between 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

