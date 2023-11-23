The First Of Its Kind Saudi-Korean Culture Confluence Show

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

The confluence of Saudi-Korean Culture show, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, will take place in Red Hall at Princess Noura University Theatre from November 26\u201328, 2023.\r

The three-day event is held by the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, in collaboration with the Korea National University of the Arts and with the participation of the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission.\r

Every year, the institute hosts a country to introduce the common arts and merge them with a unique theatrical production and corresponding art exhibition. This culminates in the Confluence of Culture Show, an extraordinary cultural experience.\r

In order to broaden viewers' understanding of culture and the arts, the program launches with the tale of the meeting of Saudi and Korean artists, followed by five Saudi and five Korean performers.\r

Fifty performers from the institute and the Performance Arts School at Korea National University of Arts are featured in the show's finale, which features performing art based on tunes fusing the two cultures.\r

The cultural diversity of the Kingdom, encompassing Al-Samri, Al-Daha, Al-Liwa, Al-Khatwa, and Al-Khabiti, will be reflected in the Saudi performance.\r

Incorporating traditional Saudi and Korean arts into real works of art across a range of crafts, including metals, ceramics, woodworking, and hand embroidery, is another feature of the accompanying creative display.\r

Confluence of Culture's exhibition would support the Kingdom's artistic movement and international cultural interaction, as one of the institute's efforts to fulfil Saudi Vision 2030's objectives.

