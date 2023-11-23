Top Tourist Destinations In The Kingdom Highlighted By International Media Platforms

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

The most important international tourism and travel media platforms in the US, the UK and France interacted with a number of tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia as the fastest-growing destination in the world. Cond\u00e9 Nast, the world's leading US magazine in travel and tourism, has listed the Red Sea destination as one of 24 international tourist destinations worth visiting in 2024, which reinforces the Kingdom's status on the global tourism map and underscores its commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation and the use of renewable energy.\r

The magazine highlighted the magnitude, value and elements of the Red Sea project. Of its 90 islands, 22 were developed, and nine were allocated as nature reserves. The project aims to preserve the environment by 30 per cent through the conservation of coral reefs, mangroves and the marine ecosystem, as well as comprehensive sustainability plans involving several initiatives, such as adaptable architectural structures, innovative designs of the public site, effective waste management systems, focus on the use of local materials, and highlighting the most important luxury resort projects to be launched soon: Six Senses Southern Dunes, Nujuma Ritz Carlton, and the St. Regis Red Sea.\r

The US magazine Travel + Leisure, which specializes in monitoring and evaluating the most important tourism destinations around the world, has also listed the historical city of AlUla among 50 tourist destinations worth visiting in 2024. The magazine published a detailed report to travel enthusiasts and adventure lovers, highlighting the historical background, major attractions, hotels, and inspiring tourist experiences.\r

Also, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received the Gold Award for 'Most Attractive Modern Destinations for Tourists' for 2023 globally, presented by the British magazine Wanderlust, where Saudi Arabia topped the list of other destinations by receiving the votes of over 90,000 readers.\r

The US Bloomberg Network highlighted Saudi Arabia as a talent incubator in its coverage of the most important new projects in AlUla, such as the restaurant of chef Jason Atherton, owner of Maraya Social Restaurant, and AlUla's hosting of the Museum of 'Fame' by US artist Andy Warhol, for the first time in the Middle East.\r

The French magazine Le Figaro and its weekly supplement Madame Figaro also featured a series of interesting topics that meet the aspirations of French travellers interested in history, culture and authenticity through detailed reports on the Edge of the World Cliff in Riyadh, the history of AlUla, the beaches of the Red Sea and Jeddah.\r

These achievements are part of efforts to enhance the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's status on the global tourism map and highlight its developed tourist destinations to the international audience of targeted global markets. The Saudi Commission for Tourism is also shedding light on the uniqueness of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia through several media outlets.--SPA

