Arabian Automobiles Showcases Nissan URVAN Refrigeration At Gulfood Manufacturing 2023

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, exhibited its lifestyle commercial Nissan URVAN Refrigeration at the recent Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 event. The model garnered widespread attention from visitors, industry leaders, and businesses for its innovative design and functionality. This model has been tailored to meet the evolving needs and demands of the food and beverage industry as well as the commercial sector, offering an ideal solution for businesses seeking efficient, reliable refrigerated transport.

Gulfood Manufacturing provided an excellent platform for Arabian Automobiles' fleet sales team to engage directly with businesses. The team capitalized on the opportunity to meet, greet, interact, and network with a diverse group of industry professionals, setting the stage to demonstrate the unique features and benefits of the Nissan URVAN Refrigeration, showcasing its suitability for a range of business needs.

For more information or to explore the features of the Nissan URVAN Refrigeration, interested parties are invited to visit their nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.