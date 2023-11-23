SAAD And BILRS International Join Forces To Revolutionize Financial Services

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

SAAD Exchange (SE), the leading foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company in the UAE, have established a new partnership with BILRS International Bill Payment Company that aims to transform the way people manage their payments. This strategic tie-up brings together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to provide customers with a seamless and innovative bill payment experience.

With this collaboration, BILRS International and SAAD Exchange are set to revolutionize the financial services landscape by offering a comprehensive suite of bill payment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, this partnership will deliver unparalleled convenience, security, and efficiency to individuals and businesses alike.

Through this tie-up, customers will benefit from a wide range of features and services including Streamlined Bill Payment Process that allows users to pay bills from anywhere, anytime, through a user-friendly and intuitive platform that simplifies the payment process, with real-time notifications and alerts regarding bill due dates, payment confirmations, and any changes in billing information for more security.

Also, customers will get personalized Financial Insights Gain access to comprehensive financial insights and analytics, empowering customers to make informed decisions about their spending and budgeting, with robust customer Support.

BILRS and SAAD Exchange are committed to delivering a seamless and hassle-free bill payment experience that exceeds customer expectations. By combining their respective strengths, the partnership aims to set new benchmarks in the financial services industry.

Mr. Hisham Hammoud, Chairman Board of Director for SAAD Exchange said,“At SAAD Exchange, we are constantly striving to enhance our customers' experience. This partnership with BIRLS allows us to offer a comprehensive suite of bill payment solutions that align with our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. We are excited about the collaboration's potential and anticipated delivering outstanding value to SAAD Exchange customers through this strategic alliance. He also highlighted SAAD Exchange's continuous efforts to enhance customer experience.”

Mr. Saif A. Khan, President EMEA for BILRS International added ,“We are thrilled to partner with SAAD Exchange to revolutionize the way people manage their bills, our collaboration with SA'AD Exchange will extend the reach, ability and visibility for residents and expats living in the UAE to easily and quickly pay bills, ensuring peace of mind for their families here and back home. BILRS will continue to expand its domestic and international footprint by opening additional services and markets.“

About SAAD Exchange:

SAAD Exchange is a leading financial institution committed to delivering exceptional financial services to its customers. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SAAD Exchange aims to provide convenient and secure financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.

About BILRS:

BILRS Transforming the future of bill payment. Our solutions deliver a simpler, smarter, better bill-pay experience. A single set of rails for global bill payments with intelligent bill-pay technology which promotes the financial health of your customers with smart solutions such as bill notification and payment confirmation. Single API provides access to thousands of billers across multiple continents. It provides a B2B technology solution, whether you are a bank, fintech, digital wallet, payment service provider, or remittance operator we have you covered.