Stocks in Play

11/23/2023 - 10:09 AM EST - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. : Provided results from the summer and fall exploration programs. Airborne geophysics, mapping, and prospecting on the Lucky Strike property outlined the seven-kilometre-long by three-kilometre-wide prospective Hurricane intrusive zone. Follow-up mapping and sampling returned gold and copper grab samples up to 4.25 g/t Au and 0.95% Cu. Widespread sericite, epidote +/- potassic alteration, and quartz stockwork veining coupled with pyrite, +/- chalcopyrite mineralization is common throughout. The geophysical signature, geology, mineralization, and alteration bear similarities to the intrusion-related Au-Cu system that hosts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (Agnico) Upper Beaver deposit which is six kilometres southeast of the Hurricane intrusive zone. Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. shares V.KLDC are trading unchanged at $0.08.

