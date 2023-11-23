(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/23/2023 - 10:09 AM EST - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. : Provided results from the summer and fall exploration programs. Airborne geophysics, mapping, and prospecting on the Lucky Strike property outlined the seven-kilometre-long by three-kilometre-wide prospective Hurricane intrusive zone. Follow-up mapping and sampling returned gold and copper grab samples up to 4.25 g/t Au and 0.95% Cu. Widespread sericite, epidote +/- potassic alteration, and quartz stockwork veining coupled with pyrite, +/- chalcopyrite mineralization is common throughout. The geophysical signature, geology, mineralization, and alteration bear similarities to the intrusion-related Au-Cu system that hosts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (Agnico) Upper Beaver deposit which is six kilometres southeast of the Hurricane intrusive zone. Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. shares V.KLDC are trading unchanged at $0.08.
MENAFN23112023000212011056ID1107478245
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.