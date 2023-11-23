(MENAFN- Baystreet)
TSX with Marginal Gains at Open
Consumer stocks in Forefront
Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday, supported by a rise in consumer discretionary stocks, while energy stocks continued losses for the second day after postponement of an OPEC+ meeting.
The TSX Composite gained 20.76 points to begin Thursday at 20,134.72.
The Canadian dollar let go of 0.05 cents at 72.98 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange ditched 0.54 points to 527.40.
Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher soon after the openings bell, with consumer discretionary stocks ahead 0.5%, consumer staples and financials each up 0.3%.
The four laggards were weighed by health-care, down 0.3%, gold, dulling 0.2%, and communications, off 0.1%.
Oil prices fell $1.51 to $75.59 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained a dollar to $1,993.80 U.S. an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. They will return for a shortened session on Friday.
MENAFN23112023000212011056ID1107478243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.