TSX with Marginal Gains at Open

Consumer stocks in Forefront

















Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday, supported by a rise in consumer discretionary stocks, while energy stocks continued losses for the second day after postponement of an OPEC+ meeting.

The TSX Composite gained 20.76 points to begin Thursday at 20,134.72.

The Canadian dollar let go of 0.05 cents at 72.98 cents U.S.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange ditched 0.54 points to 527.40.

Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher soon after the openings bell, with consumer discretionary stocks ahead 0.5%, consumer staples and financials each up 0.3%.

The four laggards were weighed by health-care, down 0.3%, gold, dulling 0.2%, and communications, off 0.1%.

Oil prices fell $1.51 to $75.59 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gained a dollar to $1,993.80 U.S. an ounce.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. They will return for a shortened session on Friday.























