Russia Pushes For All EAEU Countries To Restrict Grain Exports - Paper

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Although it anticipates a record wheat harvest this year, Russia
is concerned about re-exports of its grain from fellow Eurasian
Economic Union (EAEU) members and wants all of them to impose
quotas and duties on grain exports, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
Russia insisted at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission
(EEC) on May 20 that all EAEU members impose quotas and duties on
grain exports to third countries, the national daily Kommersant
reported on Monday, citing sources.
Russia's Agriculture Ministry believes this is necessary in
order to prevent re-exports of Russian grain through the EAEU in
circumvention of Russian restrictions, the sources said. The
Agriculture Ministry did not respond to questions, the paper
said.
This spring, amid an increase in wheat purchases in Siberia by
Kazakhstan, Russia prohibited grain exports to EAEU countries until
June 30. This upset Kazakhstan, which accused Russia of
discrimination and also imposed quotas on wheat and flour exports
in response.
At the EEC meeting, Russian officials said measures already
taken are insufficient, as Kazakhstan does not have quotas on
barley and corn exports or export duties, the paper's sources said.
As a result, there is a substantial difference between domestic
prices in the two countries.
Siberian wheat is currently trading at an average of 18,000
rubles per tonne with VAT, which is about 5,000 rubles less than
Kazakh wheat, one source said.
EAEU members planned to introduce a common approach to export
restrictions on wheat, barley, corn, sunflower seeds and a number
of other products back in August 2021, but the proposal was never
implemented. Belarus imposed a complete ban on wheat exports.
Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are preparing decisions on duties and
quotas, one of the paper's sources said.
Kazakhstan is opposed to duties, as they could prevent the
country's farmers from fulfilling international obligations, the
source said. The relevant ministries of Belarus, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia did not respond to questions.
The director of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies
(IKAR), Dmitry Rylko said regulating grain exports across the EAEU
is the right thing to do in "abstract" terms, but there could be
problems with implementation due to opposition from certain
countries. Russian Grain Union president Arkady Zlochevsky said
only Kazakhstan is opposed.
One of the paper's sources said Kazakhstan's likely refusal to
introduce identical measures to Russia will probably push the
Russian Agriculture Ministry to extend the temporary ban on grain
exports to the EAEU.
Russia introduced floating export duties on wheat, barley and
corn on June 2, 2021. In the period from February 15 to June 30,
grain exports are also limited by a quota of 11 million tonnes,
including 8 million tonnes of wheat.
The EEC told Interfax earlier that the trade restrictions that
EAEU countries have been imposing recently are a forced measure
and, despite the unfavorable economic situation, the EEC is
continuing to work on the unhindered operation of the internal
market of the union.
"One of the most important challenges in these difficult
conditions is to seek consensus and achieve an optimal balance
between objectives within the EAEU and the national sovereignty of
union countries to solve issues of economic, food, and humanitarian
security both on the national and integrational planes," the EEC
said.
