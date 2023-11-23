The Target In Exports Is 256 Billion Dollars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Commerce Minister Ömer Bolat gave a speech at the
opening of the Smart Building Technologies and Electrical Lighting
Fair (A-TECH) held at the Istanbul Expo Centre. He said that the
electricity and electrical devices sector, which has an important
place in the world, is developing very rapidly in Turkiye.
Stating that this sector accounts for more than 10 percent of
world industrial production, Bolat said, "When we consider the
recent and near past, we are very pleased to see how successfully
our country has progressed in this field. We would like to thank
our industrialists, producers, and entrepreneurs in this sector,"
he said.
Stating that global trade in the sector was at the level of
$3 last year and China, Taiwan, South Korea, and the USA were
in first place at this point, Bolat said, "As Turkiye, our exports
of electrical and electronic products have shown a great increase.
In the last 5 years, the sector's exports increased from $8 to
$13. In other words, at a time when the world is struggling
with crises such as epidemics, wars, energy crises, food crises,
droughts, and climate change, the sector in our country increased
its exports by $5bn. I heartily congratulate you all. At this
point, we reached $12 in exports in the first 10 months of
2023, a 15 percent increase in this sector. In a year when world
trade developed nearly 5 percent, a 15 percent export increase in
the electrical devices and electronic products sector is a great
success," he said.
"We have a target of exporting 375 billion dollars of
goods and 200 billion dollars of services for 2028"
Pointing out that they have big targets in this sense, Minister
Bolat noted that exports increased from $36bn in the last 21 years
to $254bn last year and that $256bn of goods exports will be
reached this year, which is a 7.5-fold increase.
"Again, in the last 21 years, services exports, which were
$12bn, reached $89bn last year," Bolat said and continued:
"This year, hopefully, we will exceed $100 billion in service
exports. Here too, a 6.5-fold increase was achieved. We have
targets of $375bn billion in goods exports and $200bln in service
exports for 2028. As the Ministry of Commerce, we spend more than
60 percent of our budget on both goods and services. We have
allocated both services and support for our exporters. As the
ministry staff, we are all with you and at your service. You can
contact us at any time. Our door is open 24 hours a day. I want to
say this clearly."
"We provided support to more than 17 thousand exporters
in 2023"
Minister Bolat stated that they support participation in 1500
international fairs in 80 countries, and the Smart Building
Technologies and Electrical Lighting Fair is also within the scope
of ministry support.
In this sense, Bolat stated that they organised more than 200
sectoral trade delegations to more than 60 countries for exporters
and provided support to more than 17 thousand exporters in 2023,
and said, "We will continue our work non-stop. The private sector,
the government, and the public, hand in hand, will lead Turkiye to
exports. Our greatest mission and goal is to become a more
prosperous, more successful, and more powerfully developed country
with a growth model based on economic growth and to increase the
welfare and purchasing power of our people," he said.
"We are ready to cooperate on carbon tax regulation at
the border"
Stating that there are green and digital transformation
harmonisation studies within the framework of the European Green
Deal and that Turkiye has initiated the necessary legal regulations
on this subject, Bolat continued his speech as follows:
"As the Ministry of Commerce, we are the leading organisation in
all inter-ministerial coordination efforts. We are ready to
cooperate in preparing our business world for the carbon tax
regulation at the border that will start on January 1, 2026, and
not to impose new costs on you. We continue our work."
Minister Bolat added that they have prepared new support
packages for exporters.
