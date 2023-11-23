Injury Toll In Russia's Shelling Of Chornobaivka Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of civilians injured in Russia's recent attack on the Kherson region's village of Chornobaivka has increased to five.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the afternoon, Russians massively shelled Chornobaivka. According to the preliminary data, the enemy used cluster munitions,” the report states.

Three people were killed and five injured. About 60 detached houses and household buildings were damaged.

Regional authorities also posted a video, showing the consequences of Russian shelling.