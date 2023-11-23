Tokayev Names Priority Areas Of CSTO Activity Under Kazakhstan's Chairmanship In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The chairmanship
of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will pass to
Kazakhstan on January 1, 2024, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council
in an enlarged format, Trend reports.
Tokayev proposed a number of priority areas on which CSTO
activities should be focused during Kazakhstan's presidency.
For instance, the Kazakh president proposed CSTO cooperation
with interested countries and international organizations in the
field of security.
The second important area of work was proposed interaction on
military cooperation. In the opinion of the leader of Kazakhstan,
the regulatory and legal framework for ensuring the operational
deployment of the CSTO Collective Forces needs to be finalized.
Tokayev also noted as a priority the development of cooperation
in countering international terrorism and extremism. According to
him, close attention will be paid to the anti-terrorist component
of the collective security system.
Tokayev said the Organization should also counter the
trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances.
"It is necessary to increase the effectiveness of joint measures
to protect the CSTO space from the penetration of these dangerous
products," he said.
Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said that the outlined priorities of
Kazakhstan's chairmanship will be sent to the CSTO member states in
the near future.
