Kuwait In Group D Of '24 Qatar U-23 Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait was placed in Group D of the 2024 Qatar U-23 Asian Cup for football, alongside Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

In the draw held in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday the Qataris were placed in Group A with Australia, Jordan, and Indonesia.

Group B features Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and China, while Group C has Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand, and Tajikistan.

The top two of each group will proceed to the next stages of the tournament, which will be held between April 15 and May 3rd, 2024.

The top three teams would be eligible to play at the Paris Olympic Games the same year. The team placing fourth will meet a squad from the African content to have the chance to compete in the Games. (end)

