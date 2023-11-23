Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 Palestinians On Two Gaza Homes

Gaza, Nov. 23 (Petra)- 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured by Israeli occupation airstrikes on a house in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent in Gaza reported on Thursday.Additionally, five Palestinians were killed and others were injured after the occupation warplanes bombed a house in Bureij refugee camp in the central coastal enclave.

