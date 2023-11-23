Israeli Strike Kills 5 Palestinians On Khan Yunis Home

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 23 (Petra)- Five Palestinians were killed by an Israeli occupation airstrike on a house in the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood, east of Khan Yunis, on Thursday, "Petra" correspondent in Gaza reported on Thursday.Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after the Israeli occupation artillery shelled a number of homes.Additionally, Reuters photographer, Fadi Shana, was injured in the occupation raids on Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave.The occupation aircraft also destroyed 3 mosques in the town of Khuza'a, east of Khan Yunis.