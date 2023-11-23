-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Strike Kills 5 Palestinians On Khan Yunis Home


11/23/2023 9:30:27 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Nov. 23 (Petra)- Five Palestinians were killed by an Israeli occupation airstrike on a house in the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood, east of Khan Yunis, on Thursday, "Petra" correspondent in Gaza reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after the Israeli occupation artillery shelled a number of homes.
Additionally, Reuters photographer, Fadi Shana, was injured in the occupation raids on Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave.
The occupation aircraft also destroyed 3 mosques in the town of Khuza'a, east of Khan Yunis.

MENAFN23112023000117011021ID1107478140

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search