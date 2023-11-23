Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Injures Two Others East Of Ramallah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 23 (Petra) - A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured on Thursday, by Israeli occupation army at the entrance of Burqa village, east of Ramallah city in the central West Bank.In a statement, Palestinian Ministry of Health said the occupation forces shot and injured three Palestinians in a vehicle at Burqa Bridge, east of Ramallah, one was later declared dead.The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crews evacuated a martyr and two others injured from Burqa village to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.