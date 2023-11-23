200 Injured Palestinians Still Trapped In Indonesian Hospital-Sources

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 23 (Petra)-Israeli occupation forces on Thursday continued to besiege the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources, 200 wounded Palestinians,who are accompanied by medical teams, are now trapped inside the hospital, and 65 bodies are also still unburied.The sources added that snipers from Israeli occupation army topped towers opposite the hospital, and shot randomly at people in the area.Additionally, medical teams are forced to transport 6 to 7 wounded people in each ambulance during evacuation operations, in light of the continuous bombardment on the hospital, the sources announced.