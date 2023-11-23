-->


Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid To Support Palestinians In Gaza Head To Al-Arish


11/23/2023 9:28:09 AM

An aircraft of the Qatar Armed Forces headed Thursday to Al-Arish, the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 41 tons of foodstuffs provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in preparation for delivery to Gaza.

Qatar has so far sent 14 aircraft carrying a total of 533 tons of aid to Gaza.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions resulted by the Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip.

