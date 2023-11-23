Official Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: Talks On Implementation Plan For Gaza Humanitarian Pause Progressing Positively

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that the talks held by the State of Qatar and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt on the details of the implementation plan for the humanitarian pause deal in Gaza between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) are continuing and progressing positively.

Dr. Al Ansari affirmed that the start of the pause agreed upon will be announced within the next few hours.

Work continues with both parties, and with our partners in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States in order to ensure rapid start of the pause and provide what is necessary to ensure the parties adherence to the agreement.

