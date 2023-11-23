Advenser Employee's Exceptional Achievement Receives Industry Recognition!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, Tamil Nadu – 23/11/2023 – Advenser, a leading provider of Engineering and BIM solutions, proudly announces the remarkable accomplishment of one of its outstanding team members, Nidhul P. Nidhul recently attended the Tekla Certification Program 2023 and Tekla User Days 2023 event, organized by #Trimble Solutions, where his exceptional skills and dedication have earned him industry-wide recognition.



Tekla User Days (TUD) 2023 was a global construction technology leader Trimble's flagship annual event for its Indian customers. The event was held in Chennai on October 18 and 19, 2023. Nidhul displayed exceptional talent, Attending both the #Tekla Certification Program 2023 session and the prestigious Tekla User Days 2023 event.



He has also made Advenser proud by being listed in the "TOP 5" in India Zone and earning the certification of a "Tekla Certified Engineer," a remarkable accomplishment and one which Engineers aspire to achieve. Nidhul's commitment, dedication, and hard work are a true source of inspiration for us all at Advenser.



About Advenser:

Advenser is a multi-disciplined engineering company delivering advanced engineering services & solutions to the Architecture, Engineering & Construction industry through innovative practices such as BIM, VDC, and other advanced technological tools. With over a decade of experience providing BIM Services for the AEC industry, Advenser has an impressive track record, successfully delivering complex projects across 17 countries. For more information, visit



About Tekla User Days 2023, India

Tekla User Day (TUD) is an annual event that celebrates the community of Trimble's Tekla users, professionals, and innovators. The event provides an opportunity to explore advanced structural design and Building Information Modelling (BIM) solutions in greater detail.

TUD has been held in person at Chennai, beamed live to audiences across India and South Asia. It has also been held in Singapore on June 7, 2023, and in Denmark on January 19, 2023.





