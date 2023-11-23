Beetel Announces New Distribution Partnership With Appranix Inc.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd November 2023 - Beetel Teletech Limited announced its new distribution partnership with Appranix Inc. today for their Cloud Resilience Copilot. Designed with the modern business distributed and dynamic cloud landscape in mind, Appranix Copilot is the embodiment of Appranix's commitment to assuring resilience for applications. The deal authorizes Beetel to distribute, manage, and provide the Appranix Cloud Resilience Copilot to end customers through its robust channel partner ecosystem comprising 1,500+ channel partners, 10,000+ retailers, and 500+ distributors spanning 400+ cities in India.



A core capability of Appranix Copilot is its Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine. This ensures intricate cloud environment discoveries, protecting both cloud infrastructure and application data. By smartly leveraging hyperscalers' platforms, businesses are guaranteed a holistic recovery solution that goes beyond mere data restoration.



"Our endeavor is to become a value-added distributor, and we are delighted about this alliance with Appranix Inc. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of offering comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions to our clientele. With organizations rapidly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, Appranix's solutions perfectly fill the need for a reliable disaster recovery solution delivered from the cloud. We are well-equipped to take Appranix Cloud Resilience Copilot solutions for cloud customers and are confident that this partnership will be fruitful for both in the long run," said Ms. Sapna Gupta, Business Unit Head-Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited.



"By leveraging Beetel's network and domain expertise, we strongly believe cloud-first enterprises will achieve greater resilience for their applications using Appranix Copilot for cloud resilience. With Beetel onboard, we look forward to more business growth in the long run across multiple hyperscale cloud platforms" said Mr. Amarjeet Singh, President of Sales, Appranix, Inc.



Powered by its patented technology, Appranix provides a scalable and secure cloud platform that eliminates the complexity of legacy disaster recovery solutions. Appranix's Copilot masterfully crafts "Recovery-as-Code", doing away with unreliable recovery runbooks and complex, intricate scripting. This breakthrough promises businesses unmatched recovery simplification and reduced risks.



About Beetel



Beetel, one of India's leading homegrown brands and an established market leader in the landline phone category was founded in 1987. A pioneer in IT enterprise and networking solutions, SD-WAN, and collaboration solutions, Beetel also manufactures and distributes a huge range of products like mobile devices, mobile accessories, and IT peripherals.



Beetel offers its services through 10,000 retailers and 500 distributors in India at the most prudent prices. Its partner base includes companies like Avaya, Poly, Samsung, Huawei, QSC, RADWIN, Ruckus, RAD, and Acetelis.



Having manufactured more than 100 million landline phones till date, Beetel also extends Technical Services (Pre & Post Sales, Installations, Cloud, AMC, etc.) helping with designing solutions followed by system configurations & programming, covering the entire spectrum of services to over 19 countries spread across 5 continents in the world.





About Appranix Inc.



Appranix is a leading provider of cloud resilience solutions, helping organizations protect their critical cloud applications and recover from outages and ransomware attacks quickly and reliably. With its patented platform, including features like the Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine and Recovery-as-Code, Appranix is revolutionizing the way organizations solve cloud resilience.





