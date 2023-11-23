Hungarian FM Szijjarto Talks Country's Imports Of Kazakh Oil

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 23. Kazakhstan
covers nearly 10 percent of Hungary's oil usage, Peter Szijjarto,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, said at the UN SPECA
Economic Forum in Baku, Trend reports.
In 2022, Hungary purchased 500,000 tons of oil from Kazakhstan,
which amounted to about 8 percent of consumption in Hungary, and
this year the supplies volume is close to 700,000 tons. Thus,
imports of oil from Kazakhstan increased by 40 percent.
Szijjarto also mentioned the potential of Kazakhstan in
production of natural gas and green energy. He noted that Hungary,
benefiting significantly from East-West investments, supports
strengthening Central Asia's role in connectivity and energy
security.
Hungarian FM stressed the necessity of building a secure transit
route between Europe and China, underscoring Central Asia's vital
role in this endeavor.
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said earlier in November that in
total, about $330 million of direct Hungarian investments have been
invested in Kazakhstan since 2005. About $75 million was invested
in 2021-2022 alone, which is almost a quarter of the total.
For the first eight months of 2023, trade volume climbed by 24.4
percent to $124.2 million (compared to $99.8 million in the same
period in 2022).
Today, 42 Hungarian companies (including the oil and gas
business MOL and the pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter) and 56
joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan.
