Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Situation With Hungarian Counterpart

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungarian Minister of
Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Péter Szijjártó, the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
Péter Szijjártó is in Azerbaijan to participate in the meetings
and summit within the UN Special Program for the Economies of
Central Asia (SPECA).
During the meeting, current bilateral and multilateral
cooperation agenda issues between Azerbaijan and Hungary, including
the current regional situation, were discussed.
The advancement of Azerbaijan-Hungary cooperation in political,
economic, transportation, commerce, energy security, education,
humanitarian, and other fields was highlighted with satisfaction.
The importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of
energy security, especially alternative energy, was stressed.
Jeyhun Bayramov also updated the visitors on the post-conflict
condition in the region, recent efforts made by Azerbaijan to
advance the peace agenda, and Azerbaijan's perspective on the
prospects of the peace process. At the same time, the participation
of Hungarian firms in Azerbaijan's restoration and reconstruction
work in territory liberated from Armenian domination was
appreciated.
Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary is interested in the
continuing development of strategic connections between the two
nations, particularly the need to leverage existing resources. The
work of the bilateral economic commission has been praised. Péter
Szijjártó stressed the significance of collaborative initiatives
implemented in this direction when discussing Azerbaijan's role in
Europe's energy security.
During the meeting, the parties discussed other bilateral and
regional matters of mutual concern.
