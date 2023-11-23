IGB Operator Announces Next Phase Of Market Test For Capacity Expansion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The
Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB) may see its capacity boosted
from the current 3 bcm/y to a total 5 bcm/y as early as 2025, the
ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend .
“With the non-binding phase of the process completed, we
received indications for significant market interest in expanding
the pipeline's capacity. The binding phase will come in July 2024 –
when energy traders and shippers commit to booking capacity”, said
ICGB's Executive Officers George Satlas and Teodora Georgieva
during a meeting of the TSOs under the Vertical Gas Corridor
(Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary).
According to them, ICGB has already completed the Demand
Assessment Reports as a next step in the process, initiating joint
technical studies for increase of the capacity at the
interconnection points of the pipeline with the adjacent network
systems in Greece and Bulgaria.
Taking another step in that direction, ICGB with the support of
all Vertical Gas Corridor TSOs welcomed the national transmission
system operators of Moldova and Ukraine to the working session.
ICGB initiates and fully supports expanding the Vertical Gas
Corridor in the future with Moldova, Ukraine and the system
operator for the EastMed project.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km,
the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3
billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. The gas
pipeline enables the transportation of natural gas from new sources
to other countries in the region as well, including Moldova and
Ukraine.
