Azerbaijan To Establish Food Security Control Points At State Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. In order to
promptly exercise control over import-export operations and transit
of food products, food security control points will be established
in Azerbaijan's territories near checkpoints on the state border,
Trend reports.
This is stated in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the
transit potential of international transport corridors passing
through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stimulate
transit cargo transportation" approved by President Ilham
Aliyev.
The full text is available here .
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107478118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.