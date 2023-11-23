-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Establish Food Security Control Points At State Border


11/23/2023 9:24:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. In order to promptly exercise control over import-export operations and transit of food products, food security control points will be established in Azerbaijan's territories near checkpoints on the state border, Trend reports.

This is stated in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stimulate transit cargo transportation" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The full text is available here .

MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107478118

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search