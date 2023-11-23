Uzbekistan's Centrum Air To Launch Direct Flights To India's Goa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 23. Uzbekistan's
Centrum Air airline will launch direct charter flights to India's
city of Goa, Trend reports.
The first flight of the Tashkent-Goa-Tashkent route, organized
with the support of the Indian Concord Exotic Voyages company,will
be operated on December 7, 2023.
Centrum Air announced flights to Goa in early October of 2023.
According to the company, the flights were scheduled to be
performed on Tuesdays, starting on December 5.
Meanwhile, the number of tourists from India visiting Uzbekistan
amounted to 16,700 people from January through June of 2023. As per
data by Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee, the recorded
number reflects a notable increase compared to the corresponding
period in 2022, when the Central Asian republic hosted 5,200 Indian
visitors.
Uzbekistan's Centrum Air marked its inaugural international
flight on the Namangan-Jeddah route in April 2023. Shortly after,
the airline expanded its offerings, introducing charter flights
from Tashkent to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh. The company continued its
growth, initiating flights on the Tashkent to Almaty route starting
on June 5, 2023.
July witnessed Centrum Air's entry into the charter flight
segment with services to Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan. Concurrently, the
airline commenced operations from Urgench to St. Petersburg,
marking another milestone in its growing network. August further
underscored Centrum Air's commitment to global connectivity with
the introduction of weekly flights on the Tashkent to Doha
route.
