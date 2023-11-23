Three Killed, Four Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Chornobaivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Kherson region's village of Chornobaivka, killing at least three people.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russians have shelled the Kherson region's Chornobaivka. According to the preliminary data, the enemy used cluster munitions. Currently, three people were reported killed and four injured,” the report states.

A reminder that the regional prosecutor's office stated earlier that Russian troops had massively shelled settlements in the Kherson district. Two civilians were killed and five injured in one of villages.

Photo: illustrative