Shmyhal, Dombrovskis Discuss Border Blockade: Ukraine Counts On European Commission's Assistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis have held an online meeting and discussed support for Ukraine, namely the country's budget deficit financing and the situation on the border with some EU Member States.

The relevant statement was made by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Yesterday, the EU provided another tranche of EUR 1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance. The total budget support has reached EUR 16.5 billion this year,” Shmyhal wrote.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine's financial needs for the next year and joint work on the Ukraine Facility, a four-year programme worth EUR 50 billion.

Special attention was paid to the situation on Ukraine's border with some EU countries.

“We are rapidly developing alternative logistics routes. I have outlined our proposals. We count on the European Commission's help in resolving the problem,” Shmyhal noted.

A reminder that Polish carriers have been blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border since November 6, 2023. State-to-state negotiations failed to produce any effect.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram