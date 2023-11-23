Elderly Cyclist Killed By Enemy Drone In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian troops have launched a deadly drone attack on an elderly male cyclist.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Russian army killed an elderly Beryslav resident,” the report states.
Around 11:30 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked a 70-year-old man, who was driving a bicycle, with a drone. The cyclist received deadly injuries.
According to Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Russian troops massively shelled settlements in the Kherson district. Two civilians were reported killed and five injured in one of villages. Residential houses and household buildings were damaged.
MENAFN23112023000193011044ID1107478113
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.