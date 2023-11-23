Elderly Cyclist Killed By Enemy Drone In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian troops have launched a deadly drone attack on an elderly male cyclist.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Russian army killed an elderly Beryslav resident,” the report states.

Around 11:30 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked a 70-year-old man, who was driving a bicycle, with a drone. The cyclist received deadly injuries.

According to Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Russian troops massively shelled settlements in the Kherson district. Two civilians were reported killed and five injured in one of villages. Residential houses and household buildings were damaged.