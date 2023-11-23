Agreement On Azerbaijan's Construction Work In Türkiye's Kahramanmarash Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An agreement on Azerbaijan's construction work in Türkiye's
Kahramanmarash has been approved.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to the signed law, "Cooperation agreement between the
Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
Republic of Türkiye on construction of residential buildings,
elementary school, kindergarten and cultural center in
Kahramanmarash province of the Republic of Türkiye" signed on
September 25, 2023 in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city was
approved.
