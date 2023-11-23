Agreement On Azerbaijan's Construction Work In Türkiye's Kahramanmarash Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An agreement on Azerbaijan's construction work in Türkiye's Kahramanmarash has been approved.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.



According to the signed law, "Cooperation agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on construction of residential buildings, elementary school, kindergarten and cultural center in Kahramanmarash province of the Republic of Türkiye" signed on September 25, 2023 in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city was approved.