Azerbaijan To Consider Requirements For Prospective Road Traffic Management Programs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will
consider the expediency of requirements on development of
prospective programs of road traffic organization by individuals
and legal entities.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a decree in this regard.
According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers within three
months will examine the expediency of development, as well as
implementation of perspective programs, complex schemes, and
projects of road traffic organization by physical and legal persons
and submit its proposals on this to the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
