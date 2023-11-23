Azerbaijan To Consider Requirements For Prospective Road Traffic Management Programs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will consider the expediency of requirements on development of prospective programs of road traffic organization by individuals and legal entities.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers within three months will examine the expediency of development, as well as implementation of perspective programs, complex schemes, and projects of road traffic organization by physical and legal persons and submit its proposals on this to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.