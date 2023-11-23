Azerbaijan's Tourism Opportunities Demonstrated In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Around 50 representatives of Turkish travel agencies, including media representatives, took part in the event, organised by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Azernews reports.

A presentation was made about the winter tourism centres in Azerbaijan.

The guests of the event were briefed about Azerbaijan's tourism potential, its gastronomy and cultural legacy

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies Heydaniz Gahramanov and the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotels Association Gunay Saglam took part in the event aimed at promoting Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the tourism field.

It was brought to the attention that 308, 942 people left Turkiye for Azerbaijan in ten months, which is 20 percent more than the same period last year and 18 percent more than the same period in 2019.

Earlier, the State Tourism Board promoted Azerbaijan's tourism potential at Qatar Travel Mart 2023.

Seven local tourism industry partners represented Azerbaijan in the fair, which aims to support and enhance the competitiveness of the tourism sector in Qatar.

The national pavilion provided insight into the country's tourism potential, including must-see places, ecotourism, health and winter tourism opportunities, and samples of national cuisine.