Azerbaijan's Tourism Opportunities Demonstrated In Turkiye

Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted in Istanbul,
Turkiye.
Around 50 representatives of Turkish travel agencies, including
media representatives, took part in the event, organised by the
Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Azernews reports.
A presentation was made about the winter tourism centres in
Azerbaijan.
The guests of the event were briefed about Azerbaijan's tourism
potential, its gastronomy and cultural legacy
Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Association of Travel
Agencies Heydaniz Gahramanov and the Executive Director of the
Azerbaijan Hotels Association Gunay Saglam took part in the event
aimed at promoting Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the tourism
field.
It was brought to the attention that 308, 942 people left
Turkiye for Azerbaijan in ten months, which is 20 percent more than
the same period last year and 18 percent more than the same period
in 2019.
Earlier, the State Tourism Board promoted Azerbaijan's tourism
potential at Qatar Travel Mart 2023.
Seven local tourism industry partners represented Azerbaijan in
the fair, which aims to support and enhance the competitiveness of
the tourism sector in Qatar.
The national pavilion provided insight into the country's
tourism potential, including must-see places, ecotourism, health
and winter tourism opportunities, and samples of national
cuisine.
