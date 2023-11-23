SCC Launches Electronic Pass Services For Individuals & For Vehicles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
According to the protocol of the agreement attached to the
technological scheme, the introduction of the“electronic queue”
and“quick transition” services has begun at checkpoints across the
state border.
Azernews reports, citing the State Customs
Committee (SCC), that in order to further improve the activities of
customs and border checkpoints and prevent the loss of time by
persons and vehicles in the queue when crossing the border, reduce
the physical queue, and ensure a quick transition, on August 23,
2019, a“technological scheme for high-speed traffic control" for
people and vehicles was approved at checkpoints across the state
border of the Republic of Azerbaijan".
In a number of mass media, improbable information was published
about the receipt by customs officers of illegal funds in exchange
for ensuring the extraordinary passage of vehicles using (e-queue
and Fast Track) services from the Sadarak customs post located on
the border with Turkiye.
Depending on the type of vehicle, the nature of the cargo, and
the number of passengers, including the driver, you can use the
above-mentioned services by pre-registering through the official
website of the State Customs Committee or the Smart Customs mobile
application. Payments required to receive services are made online
using the non-cash method. However, making cash payments is usually
technically impossible.
