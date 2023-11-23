President Ilham Aliyev Receives ESCAP Executive Secretary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social
Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah
Alisjahbana.
