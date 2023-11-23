President Ilham Aliyev Receives ESCAP Executive Secretary

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.