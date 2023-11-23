President Of Pakistan Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi has sent
a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on
the occasion of Victory Day.
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
I wish to extend my heartfelt felicitations to the government
and the people of Azerbaijan on the Victory Day.
This auspicious day serves as a reminder of heroic struggle of
the people of Azerbaijan in defence of their motherland. The
strategic victory achieved under your able leadership, not only
restored the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan
but also rectified a historical injustice. The celebrations this
year are special as Azerbaijan takes control of its rightful
territory of Karabakh.
Pakistan will continue its steadfast support for the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. May this victory continue
to inspire peace, stability, progress and prosperity in the
region.
I look forward to working with you to strengthen our
long-standing fraternal ties through multifaceted cooperation,
which is on an upward trajectory given our recent high level
exchanges and growing people-to-people contact.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Sincerely,
Arif Alvi
President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107478107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.