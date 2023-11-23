President Of Pakistan Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I wish to extend my heartfelt felicitations to the government and the people of Azerbaijan on the Victory Day.

This auspicious day serves as a reminder of heroic struggle of the people of Azerbaijan in defence of their motherland. The strategic victory achieved under your able leadership, not only restored the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan but also rectified a historical injustice. The celebrations this year are special as Azerbaijan takes control of its rightful territory of Karabakh.

Pakistan will continue its steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. May this victory continue to inspire peace, stability, progress and prosperity in the region.

I look forward to working with you to strengthen our long-standing fraternal ties through multifaceted cooperation, which is on an upward trajectory given our recent high level exchanges and growing people-to-people contact.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Arif Alvi

President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan