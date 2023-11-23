Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Delimitation Commission To Meet On 30 November

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
A meeting of the commission on border delimitation will be held
on 30 November in the border region between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
Head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh says, Azernews reports.
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan wrote on her
social network account that according to the preliminary agreement,
a meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani delimitation commission will
be held on 30 November.
To remind, on 21 November, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reacted
to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and said that
Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku.
The statement noted that the Armenian side reaffirms its
political will to make efforts for the normalization of relations
with Azerbaijan, as well as for the establishment of peace and
stability in the South Caucasus.
It should be noted that official Baku said that Azerbaijan is
ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis to
conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible:
"We believe that both countries should decide together on their
future relations. Both countries are responsible for the
continuation of the peace process, including the choice of a
mutually acceptable location or the decision to meet at the state
border. We call on the Armenian side to avoid further unnecessary
delays and hope that they will respond favorably to this call to
start negotiations soon," MFA said.
