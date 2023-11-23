Kuwait Before IAEA: Israel Challenges Nuclear Non-Proliferation System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Delegate to UN Organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam said Thursday Israel have threatened to drop a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip; in a loud incitement to use weapons of mass destruction.

In a statement delivered before the regular meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, currently held in Vienna, Al-Fassam reiterated Kuwait's strongest condemnation to Israeli aggression against Gaza and those criminal statements that clearly violate international law and blatantly challenge the non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament system in a way that threatens peace and security.

The statement by an Israeli cabinet member puts an end to the policy of "nuclear ambiguity" that occupation forces have followed over the past decades and confirms once again the reality of the international community's fears regarding Israel's possession of weapons of mass destruction in its military arsenal, Al-Fassam explained.

To fulfill IAEA's role in verifying and implementing the comprehensive safeguards system effectively and efficiently, the necessary steps must be taken to urge Israel to immediately join NPT, he stressed.

He also called for stopping crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people through a ceasefire so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to affected civilians, as well as providing protection for the defenseless Palestinian people, to hold Israel accountable for the crimes committed against humanity in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

He confirmed that the Palestinian issue will remain topping Kuwait's foreign policy agenda, as it supports the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which the establishment of an independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

amg







