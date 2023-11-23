Saudi Surgeon Sources Two Different Donors For One Liver Transplant One Lobe Was Not Big Enough, So Patient's Daughter Was Called To The Rescue

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Riyadh:

A medical team succeeded late October in King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Dammam (eastern Saudi Arabia) in completing a complex operation on a woman suffering a cancerous liver tumor for several years.

After she was diagnosed it was clear she needed a donor. A suitable candidate was available, but the size of the right lobe of the donor's liver was small and not enough to transplant it alone. This necessitated bringing in another donor, one of her two daughters. The necessary tests were performed to take the left lobe of the daughter's liver. So that the combined size of the lobes matches her mother's weight.

The operation to transplant the right and left lobes from live donors was performed successfully after many attempts, and the two donors were able, after only three days of the operation, to leave the hospital in good health. The patient was moved to the inpatient ward in good health and with a functioning stable liver.