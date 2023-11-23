YAS MARINA CIRCUIT ACHIEVES FIA THREE-STAR RECERTIFICATION AHEAD OF MILESTONE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ahead of the milestone 15th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethara has announced the recertification of its FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation as part of Yas Marina Circuit's ongoing sustainability progress in 2023.

The certification was extended ahead of the 2023 season finale in recognition of the event's environmental performance and its continued environmental management and sustainability evolution.

Building on previous achievements, Ethara has unveiled a raft of new green initiatives at Yas Marina Circuit for this year's #AbuDhabiGP, including a 100% upgrade of all track lights. With a switch to LEDs and brand-new RGBW track lights, the new system has reduced the number of lighting fixtures by 17%, power consumption by 40%, and carbon emissions by 30%.

This year will see fan-favourite venue Abu Dhabi Hill again being fully powered by a 75kW panel and battery storage solution, following the system's introduction in 2022. Ethara has also installed its first solar-powered car park, with a capacity of 1 MW. When the system goes live in the first quarter of next year, it will provide an average of up to 40% of daytime power consumption throughout the year.

Other green measures include all staff uniforms made from recycled plastics, a 'plastic-free' environment at the Media Centre, Paddock and Pit Lane as well as Team Villas.

The environmental certification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is fully in line with the Formula 1® environmental sustainability plan, which should enable the championship to reduce its carbon footprint, hosting sustainable events by 2025 and becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

In 2022, Ethara become a signatory to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action (UNS4CA), and, via a range of sustainable initiatives and programmes, will work to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gases and Emissions certification by the year 2040. The organisation also achieved ISO 14001 and ISO 20121 accreditation status this year for its Environmental Management and Sustainable Event Management Systems.

Ethara has, as a result, become the only circuit operator in the region to currently hold ISO 14001 and ISO 20121 accreditation status, FIA Three-Star rating, and be a signatory on the UN's Sport for Action Climate Framework, making it a leader in its commitment to sustainability in the events and venues sector.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said:“We are delighted to have been recertified by the FIA for our range of environmental management efforts, providing global recognition of our ongoing work across the whole Yas Marina Circuit community.

“The award is another key milestone in our journey to net-zero operations, driven by innovative low-carbon solutions. We look forward to showcasing our practices on a global stage and to our record crowds at our greenest ever edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.