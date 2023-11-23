(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Emirates Community Sports Forum boosts local sports engagement for healthier, more creative generation.

His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports (GAS), today inaugurated the main session of the first edition of the Emirates Community Sports Forum. The three-day event, held from November 22 to November 24 at the Authority's Dubai headquarters, is a collaborative effort with the Emirates Sports for All Federation under the theme 'Sports and Quality of Life.'

The distinguished gathering witnessed the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al-Rubaie, Head of the Human Affairs and Environment Sector in the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Additionally, the event hosted various sports figures, as well as representatives from strategic partners such as the National Olympic Committee, sports councils, heads of sports federations, participating delegations from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and specialists in the field of community sports.

His Excellency Dr Al Falasi, emphasized the forum's significance as a leading platform addressing strategies to advance and enrich community sports both locally and within the Gulf region.“It serves as a platform to foster dialogue with Gulf Cooperation Council counterparts, and facilitate the exchange of best practices for community sports development. This, in turn, and contributes to the flourishing sports landscape in the region,” His Excellency added.

Highlighting the pivotal role of such initiatives, His Excellency underscored their contribution to elevating the UAE's sports sector to unprecedented levels of excellence.“The forum aids in the transition of the sports sector from an entertainment domain to a vital developmental and economic sector. This transition supports the country's sustainable economic and social development process,” His Excellency Dr Al Falasi said.

His Excellency underscored the significance of instilling a sports culture across society to establish the pillars of a healthy, distinguished, and prosperous community. His Excellency Dr Al Falasi emphasized the importance of enhancing the community sports system for a united, tolerant, and prosperous future society, extending beyond public health improvement.

In his address at the forum, His Excellency asserted the UAE's substantial contribution to community sports, and highlighted its role in identifying and developing sports talent, fostering exceptional athletes, and achieving professional and leadership milestones.“Over the past decades, sports have emerged as a pivotal element in the forward-looking vision of wise leadership in the UAE. The government has devoted considerable efforts to advancing sports within its developmental frameworks. This initiative encompasses not only elite sports but also community-based sports, with a primary emphasis on cultivating a robust and athletic society to foster sustainable growth and mold the future,” His Excellency said.

“The Emirates Community Sports Forum represents one of the most important new initiatives launched by the UAE, aimed at exploring opportunities for advancing community sports development in both the local context of the UAE and the broader Gulf region. This initiative is in line with the National Strategy for Sports 2031, which seeks to elevate community sports participation to 71% within the next decade. But achieving this goal necessitates collaborative efforts among all stakeholders in the sports sector,” His Excellency Dr Al Falasi added.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al-Rubaie, the representative of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the forum, said:“The concept of universal sports plays a crucial role in the global strategies of nations. Its philosophy is based on cultivating friendship among nations and communities, fostering cross-cultural interactions, and supporting national federations in spreading and advancing their respective sports. The 'Sports for All' initiative encourages consistent engagement in sports, contributing to improved strength, fitness, health, and cultural exchange across various age demographics.”

His Excellency expressed appreciation for the UAE's role in hosting and embracing this pioneering forum, which is the first of its kind, dedicated to addressing community sports issues at both regional and global levels. The forum encourages the exchange of knowledge among sports and physical education experts, researchers, and scholars from around the world, with a specific emphasis on the latest advancements in inclusive sports. Its primary goal is to nurture scientific understanding and foster collaboration among participants.

On the second day of the forum, key activities included interactive sessions, with a notable one titled 'Future Prospects for Community Sports', moderated by journalist Mishal Al-Qahtani. This session hosted distinguished speakers, including His Excellency Shaima Saleh Al-Hussaini from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prof. Faisal Al-Mulla from the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Dr Maryam Khalifa Arab from Kuwait. The session delved into various topics such as collaboration, innovation, capacity building, and applied research, specifically focusing on advancing sports participation across diverse societal groups. It also explored the latest methodologies and innovations aimed at enhancing engagement in community sports.

The second session, titled 'Strategic Modeling to Promote Community Sports', was moderated by journalist Osama Al Amiri. Dr Sunaid Salem Al Marri from Qatar, Dr Abdul Rahim bin Muslim Al Darushi from the Sultanate of Oman, and Dr Osama Al Lala participated in the session. The discussion delved into the challenges and opportunities associated with implementing programs and techniques that foster the expansion of sports engagement within Arab societies. The speakers also explored significant scientific advancements contributing to health improvement through community sports, as well as global and regional best practices. Additionally, the session highlighted the impact of technology in consolidating the concept of practicing sports and increasing its presence in society.

The forum's second day also featured the commencement of the sports exhibition, displaying the latest techniques and technological tools supporting the sustainability of community sports. The exhibition will be accessible for visitors on the third day.

The forum's primary objective is to usher in a qualitative shift in the realm of community sports, nurturing a healthy and innovative generation capable of excellence in various vital sectors. Furthermore, the forum emphasizes the enduring impact of sports in enhancing soft power, contributing to the positive reputation of the UAE, and solidifying its regional and global leadership across diverse domains.