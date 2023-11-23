Dubai Municipality Opens Registration For Third Season Of Farmers' Souq

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai Municipality opened registrations for the third season of the Farmers' Souq', which will begin on December 09, 2023, until February 24, 2024, at Safa Park. The event serves as a social and agricultural investment platform that convenes local farmers together in one place to directly sell agricultural, organic, and local products to consumers. This is part of Dubai Municipality's ongoing efforts to organize initiatives and programs that support local farmers, small agricultural entrepreneurs, and amateurs, in line with Dubai's vision of achieving the highest quality of life and increasing the agricultural sector's contribution to the local economy.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, stated that the Municipality has been keen to foster Dubai's local agriculture industry. He emphasized that the Municipality prioritizes this sector and is committed to developing it while protecting the environment and agricultural resources. Furtherly Al Zarooni explained that the goal of these efforts is to boost local agricultural production, sustain plant products and crops, and attain self-sufficiency in accordance with Dubai's Food Security Strategy and the National Food Security Policy 2051 aims. These initiatives also aim to improve business practices in the local agricultural production sector and to boost agricultural and food activities.

AlZarooni said:“The Farmers' Souq is one of the annual initiatives implemented by Dubai Municipality in several parks throughout Dubai, where local farmers gather in one place to display their various local agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, organic products, honey, dates, and herbal products. Furthermore, it gives assistance to SMEs as well as commercial operations.” He highlighted the souq's importance in supporting the culture of local agricultural production in Dubai and encouraging residents to buy agricultural crops grown on Dubai farms.

Emirati farmers, farm owners, and owners of productive projects can register for the third season of the souq on the Dubai Municipality website gov/farmers-products-registration). Registration forms include the farm's name, contact information, the approved farm registration location or number in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, a copy of the Emirati ID, trader's license data for project owners, and product selection. The list of farmers is then forwarded to the Food Permits Department.

Dubai Municipality offers several facilities and procedures for Farmers' Souq participants, most notably entire booths to display their products in a unique manner. It also helps them with their projects and offers new marketing channels for their products in local marketplaces. The Municipality also permits the establishment of various agricultural awareness workshops to ensure that farmers have a comprehensive knowledge of modern agricultural practices, thereby contributing to higher production levels, increased income, and the long-term viability of their projects.