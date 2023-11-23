New Horizons In Colombia-EU Defense Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia and the European Union have reinforced their defense and security relationship through a focused 'Dialogue on Security and Defense'.



This initiative aims to deepen bilateral relations amid global security challenges.



Previously, Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared that Colombia would stop buying arms from the United States, Canada, and Israel.



This announcement came on November 13, after these nations didn't declare Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories illegal.



Petro based his decision on the principle that democratic countries should uphold international humanitarian law.



The dialogue between Colombia and the EU encompassed various critical areas, including security and defense operations, maritime safety, and gender perspectives in defense strategies.



Cyber defense cooperation, environmental protection, and deforestation were key discussion points.



The meeting also covered disarmament, non-proliferation, and engagement with NATO, emphasizing topics like integrity and the women, peace, and security agenda.



The fight against terrorism and organized transnational crime was a central focus, reflecting the shared concerns of both parties.







The dialogue highlighted the need for enhanced joint operations and interoperability between Colombia and EU forces.



Colombia and the EU are exploring the potential for an information security agreement. This step would mark a significant progression in their collaborative efforts.



Colombia showcased its 'Naval Orion XI Campaign,' which demonstrated successful operational synergy with eight European countries.



The campaign's expansion to combat organized transnational crime was a major topic of discussion.

European Initiatives

European initiatives like MAOC-N, Crimario I and II, and Seacop were also examined. These projects represent the EU's commitment to maritime security and narcotics control.



Colombia's Vice Minister for Defense and Security Policies, Alberto Lara, stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in ongoing operations.



He suggested applying these collaborations to broader geopolitical contexts, such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and piracy.



Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss from the European External Action Service highlighted the robust state of EU-Colombia relations in security and defense.



She lauded Colombia's dedication to democratic values and human rights. This commitment is evidenced by their united stance against Russia's actions in Ukraine.



The discussions between Colombia and the EU signify a growing partnership.







