President Joe Biden inks temporary spending bill just ahead of looming deadline

(MENAFN) In a move to avert a potential government shutdown, President Joe Biden signed a temporary spending bill just ahead of a looming deadline, effectively postponing a budget clash with congressional Republicans until the new year. Despite bipartisan support for the measure in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the signing comes amidst ongoing challenges, particularly concerning the allocation of wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel.



The bill's passage, marked by broad bipartisan margins in both chambers, ensures that the government remains funded at current levels for approximately two more months. This extension provides lawmakers with additional time to navigate and reconcile their substantial differences over spending levels for the ongoing budget year, potentially preventing disruptions during the holiday season.



President Biden signed the bill in San Francisco, where he was hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, underlining the urgency of addressing budgetary issues while emphasizing the need for a more sustainable, long-term funding solution.



The two-step approach to funding, advocated by newly appointed House Speaker Mike Johnson, faced some opposition in the Senate. Nevertheless, the majority of lawmakers, including all but one Democrat and 10 Republicans, supported the temporary measure to prevent an immediate government shutdown. Speaker Johnson, a Republican, has committed to not endorsing further stopgap funding measures, commonly referred to as continuing resolutions, framing the temporary bill as a precursor to an impending budgetary "fight" with the Democratic-majority Senate in the coming year.



However, the spending bill signed by President Biden notably excludes the White House's nearly $106 billion request for wartime aid designated for Israel and Ukraine. Additionally, it does not address other critical funding priorities, such as humanitarian aid for Palestinians and supplemental requests for border security.



As the government tides over the immediate threat of a shutdown, attention now turns to the upcoming negotiations for a comprehensive, long-term funding package. The absence of provisions for crucial international aid and domestic priorities sets the stage for a challenging legislative battle in the new year, with implications for key geopolitical alliances and ongoing security concerns in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.



