Kremlin describes death of Russian war reporter in Ukrainian attack ‘big tragedy’

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Kremlin characterized the death of a Russian war reporter in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday as a "big tragedy."



“This is truly a big tragedy. Each time the death of a journalist is a tragedy both for the team and for loved ones,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated in a meeting with a Russian news outlet.



Peskov further mentioned that the Kremlin does not anticipate a response from the West regarding the death of the correspondent.



“Unfortunately, we are now dealing with a very peculiar composition of leadership in European countries, which not only openly, almost officially adhere to some kind of double standards - It’s generally unclear what standards they adhere to,” he stated.



Earlier today, a Russian news agency reported that the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) confirmed the death of Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for a Russian TV channel, in what was described as an alleged drone attack by Ukraine.



The Russian Foreign Ministry asserted on Wednesday that Kyiv had directed a drone strike targeting a group of Russian journalists in the front-line region of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine.

