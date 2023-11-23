Kremlin describes death of Russian war reporter in Ukrainian attack ‘big tragedy’

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Kremlin characterized the death of a Russian war reporter in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday as a "big tragedy."
“This is truly a big tragedy. Each time the death of a journalist is a tragedy both for the team and for loved ones,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated in a meeting with a Russian news outlet.
Peskov further mentioned that the Kremlin does not anticipate a response from the West regarding the death of the correspondent.
“Unfortunately, we are now dealing with a very peculiar composition of leadership in European countries, which not only openly, almost officially adhere to some kind of double standards - It’s generally unclear what standards they adhere to,” he stated.
Earlier today, a Russian news agency reported that the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) confirmed the death of Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for a Russian TV channel, in what was described as an alleged drone attack by Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry asserted on Wednesday that Kyiv had directed a drone strike targeting a group of Russian journalists in the front-line region of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine.
MENAFN23112023000045015839ID1107477849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.